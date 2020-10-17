The main image to this article (above) shows Polish winger Kamil Grosicki celebrating West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season. Surplus to requirements at the Hawthorns, he was available for a move out of the club. However, a move out of the club to Nottingham Forest on Friday, the domestic deadline day, failed by the finest of margins according to Polish source Meczyki.

32-year-old Grosicki, who signed for West Brom from Hull City at the end of January this year, is surplus to requirements at the Baggies. A move out of the club was seens as the best for all parties. It looked like a move to Nottingham Forest was on although that has foundered, say some, due to paperwork being late to the EFL.

Late by 21 seconds say Meczyki.

Since his move to West Bromwich Albion, the Poland international featured in 15 games, scoring once and adding three assists. He made the bench for West Brom’s opening game of the Premier League season, a 3-0 loss to Leicester City at the Hawthorns.

However, with the domestic window ticking by, it became clear that there was every possibility that Nottingham Forest could get their man. However, delays in registration could very well have cost them that opportunity. Or not; there is confusion out there about that as well.

Typowe @GrosickiKamil Story.60 sec przed zamknięciem okna,dokładnie o 17.59 podpisuje kontrakt z @NFFC System rejestracji nie przysyła potwierdzenia. NF twierdzi,że transfer jest zrealizowany. Kamil w drodze do Nottingham. Wyp. do końca sezonu. Na wypadek awansu 2 lata umowy. — Mateusz Borek (@BorekMati) October 16, 2020

Translation for the above tweet:

“Typical @GrosickiKamil Story.60 seconds before the window closes, at exactly 17.59 he signs a contract with @NFFC The registration system does not send a confirmation. NF says the transfer has been completed. Kamil on his way to Nottingham. Out until the end of the season. 2-year contract in case of promotion.“

There has been no official confirmation as to whether Grosicki’s deal with Forest made it through on time. As it stands, he remains a West Bromwich Albion player until the EFL say differently.



Should Nottingham Forest be able to sign Kamil Grosicki even if the paperwork is 21 seconds late?