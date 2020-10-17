According to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End are set to sit down and hold contract talks with a quartet of players who were targeted by other sides during the lead up to the closing of the domestic window on Friday afternoon.

The Post say that the Lilywhites had a quiet deadline day, the only activity being a late flurry as Huddersfield Town asked about evergreen striker David Nugent. This interest, which came about in the final hour, fizzled out to nothing with no deal being reached.

However, it is a further quarter of players (Ben Davies, Ben Pearson, Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne) that Preston are minded to discuss new deals with. This is to hopefully tie them into longer deals and to stop them moving away from the club on frees once their current deals are up.

The Lancashire Post’s Dave Seddon writes that “North End are keen to get their signatures on new deals” and are looking to see how keen the quartet are as to signing up for longer at Deepdale. Should they not wish to stay, January is the last opportunity to get a fee for them.

The Lilywhites saw Rangers offer £1.5m for Johnson and Bournemouth £3m for Davies, Preston rejecting both bids out-of-hand. Davis was also a player who Sheffield United, Celtic and West Ham were credited as having an interest in although no bids materialised from this.

Preston face Cardiff City in Sunday’s Championship game with the Lancashire Post saying that Johnson is set to return to the squad against the Bluebirds to join Davies and Pearson who’ve both appeared in all North End’s Championship games thus far.

Will Preston North End be able to convince their near out-of-contract players to sign up at Deepdale?