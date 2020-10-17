Cardiff City’s loan signing of Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has risen eyebrows across the Championship.

The Wales international has dropped back down into the second tier after the Bluebirds agreed a £1.2 million loan fee with the Premier League champions, as per Sky Sports.

Wilson, who is 23 years old, held his own in the top flight last season at AFC Bournemouth and looked almost certain to stay at the top level again this term. He scored seven goals in 35 games for the Cherries.

The free-kick specialist has played in the Championship twice before and was a hit both times. He rocked up at Hull City in January 2018 as an unknown quantity, having played just once for Liverpool and his only previous experience being on loan at Crewe Alexandra.

Nevertheless, he fired seven goals in 14 games for the Tigers to help them secure their second tier status.

Derby then came calling for Wilson in the summer of 2018 and he impressed for the Rams under Frank Lampard. He bagged 18 goals from the wing to help them get to the Play-Off final and was one of the standout players in the division that season.

Many thought then that the Premier League beckoned for him and he wouldn’t be seen in the Championship for a very long time. However, Cardiff have changed that now and pulled out all the stops yesterday to lure Wilson to Wales for this campaign.

If he can find his form from his stints at Hull and Derby, there is no reason why the Liverpool can’t fire the Bluebirds to promotion.

