QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted in his pre-AFC Bournemouth game press conference on Thursday that he was interested in bringing in another player.

He said, as per the Hoops’ official club website: “I’d like one more, ideally; I’ve said that all the way through. We’d had a really good window, in terms of the variety, age and quality of the players that we have brought in.”

However, the Championship didn’t bring anyone else in on deadline day yesterday, with the only business at QPR being departures.

The R’s were said to be keen on bringing in another centre-back, as per The72, but are sticking with what they’ve got until January at least.

Warburton’s side leaked goals last season and that was an area they wanted to address in this transfer window.

Rob Dickie arrived from Oxford United and looks to be a good signing for the London club. He is young, experienced from playing in League One and is the man they hope will tighten up their backline this term.

Other options consist of Yoann Barbet and Conor Masterson, the latter of who was tipped to go out on loan if another defender arrived. However, despite links with Fulham’s Michael Hector and Sheffield Wednesday new boy Aden Flint, no-one came and last summer’s signing from Liverpool will stay for the winter.

The likes of Osman Kakay, Todd Kane, Niko Hämäläinen and Lee Wallace are their full-back options, with Ryan Manning completing his departure to Swansea City. But, are QPR looking a bit short of depth in the defensive department? Time will tell.

Should QPR have signed another defender?