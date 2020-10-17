Sheffield Wednesday delved into the transfer market yesterday to seal deadline day deals for Jack Marriott and Aden Flint.

The Owls got their business done and will be excited to see their new boys in action.

Marriott, who is 26 years old, has joined the Yorkshire side on a season-long loan from Derby County and will give Garry Monk’s men another option in attack.

He signed for the Rams in 2018 from Peterborough United and has since managed to score 17 goals in 86 games for them in all competitions.

Flint has also linked up with Sheffield Wednesday on loan and will strengthen their defensive department.

The 6ft 5inc centre-back has joined from fellow Championship side Cardiff City, who he only joined last summer. He has previously played for the likes of Alfreton Town, Swindon Town, Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

Wednesday will be happy with their summer recruitment and have assembled a very strong squad. The likes of Elias Kachunga, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, Izzy Brown and Chey Dunkley have also all come through the door over the past few months and will be looking to help them rise up the table.

Yesterday’s business went down well with their fans and here is how they reacted on Twitter-

Marriott and Flint at #swfc – exactly what we need, in my opinion. Additional attacking option in Marriott who’s got a point to prove and Flint will add height and physicality to a defence that needs a different option. Good business all round #WAWAW — Richard Taylor (@RichLido) October 16, 2020

Marriott and Flint. A very good deadline day for #swfc. For a team starting the season with negative points, it certainly hasn't affected the ability of the club to attract some good players. Well done — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) October 16, 2020

Both Marriott and Flint are excellent signings in my opinion. #swfc — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) October 16, 2020

Flint and Marriott is really good work 👏🏻 #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) October 16, 2020

Brought in Bashiru, Brown, Dunkley, Windass, Kachunga, Paterson, Flnt and Marriott. Only spent £1.5m. By far Chansiri's best transfer window for us. Hopefully it's a sign of him learning from past mistakes…#swfc — Ricky Keogh (@RickyKeogh) October 16, 2020

My only problem with this window and it’s a minor one, is the the “bring back clause” for Marriott. If it doesn’t work out we keep him all year. If he’s on fire derby recall him. That means we have to hope for average. #SWFC — Matt Staley (@realmattstaley) October 16, 2020

So we have what we have til Jan. Better window than I expected. Pleasantly surprised with today’s signings of Marriott and Flint. Totally expecting us to be methodical and particularly effective at set-pieces. Will it be enough? We’ll see 😳 #swfc — Shane Eales (@ShaneEales1) October 16, 2020

Credit to Monk and to all the new players signed since August, coming to #SWFC with a points deduction shows great determination to succeed. Dunkley, Brown, Paterson, Flint, Marriott should be great addition and I am more confident in our ability to stay up this season 👍 🦉⚽️ — Lee Fisher (@LeeJFisher1) October 16, 2020

