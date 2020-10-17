Sheffield Wednesday delved into the transfer market yesterday to seal deadline day deals for Jack Marriott and Aden Flint. 

The Owls got their business done and will be excited to see their new boys in action.

Marriott, who is 26 years old, has joined the Yorkshire side on a season-long loan from Derby County and will give Garry Monk’s men another option in attack.

He signed for the Rams in 2018 from Peterborough United and has since managed to score 17 goals in 86 games for them in all competitions.

Flint has also linked up with Sheffield Wednesday on loan and will strengthen their defensive department.

The 6ft 5inc centre-back has joined from fellow Championship side Cardiff City, who he only joined last summer. He has previously played for the likes of Alfreton Town, Swindon Town, Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

Wednesday will be happy with their summer recruitment and have assembled a very strong squad. The likes of Elias Kachunga, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, Izzy Brown and Chey Dunkley have also all come through the door over the past few months and will be looking to help them rise up the table.

  Norwich City man wants to make Premier League return with Blackburn Rovers

Yesterday’s business went down well with their fans and here is how they reacted on Twitter-

Will Marriott be a hit at SWFC?

Yes

No