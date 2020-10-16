It was never a case of ‘if’ but rather ‘when’ Brentford’s Said Benrahma would be snapped up by a Premier League side. That ‘when’ came today with West Ham United taking the talented Algerian to Upton Park. What is also interesting about this ‘when’ is the actual make-up of the deal per a report by BBC Sport’s Simon Stone.

BBC’s Stone reports that Algerian international Benrahma is joining the Hammers on an initial loan deal for a £5m initial fee. The deal itself could be worth up to an eventual £30m with West Ham facing an obligation to buy for £20m and a further £5m coming from potential add-ons.

There was a degree of worry that the deal might crumble after the first stage of the medical picked up an issue with Benrahma. However, that has all been sorted and he’s been confirmed as a Hammer.

We are pleased to announce the signing of Algeria international Saïd Benrahma on loan from Brentford ✍️⚒#WelcomeSaid — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 16, 2020

Benrahma has lit up the Sky Bet Championship since he arrived in a £1.5m for from French side OGC Nice. Since arriving at Brentford, Benrahma has made 94 appearances for the Bees, scoring 30 goals and providing 27 assists.

17 of those goals, and 9 of those assists came last season in a 2019/20 campaign that came so close to seeing Brentford gain promotion; the Bees losing out to Fulham in the Play-Off Final at Wembley. He’s scored two goals for Brentford in the Carabao Cup this season, coincidentally against Fulham.

Commenting on the move, Benrahma told West Ham’s website:

“I like this prospect [of playing in the Premier League]! I play football to enjoy myself first and foremost, but it’s always enjoyable to know you’re joining the most-watched league in the world, so I’m definitely looking forward to showing what I can do.”

The Algerian will not be in hte frame for Sunday’s shot trip to North London side Tottenham due to his registration not being completed before Friday afternoon’s 12pm deadline.



