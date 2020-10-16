West Bromwich Albion have just signed Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant for a fee thought to be worth around £15m. It is a deal that gives Slaven Bilic what he hopes will be an upgrade on his squad’s firepower, the Baggies having struggled somewhat in their opening games in the Premier League. It is also a deal that will see Charlton Athletic benefit – in a manner – according to Sky Sports.

23-year-old Grant came through the ranks at London side Charlton, starting out at the Addicks in 2009 as a schoolboy. He left the Valley in late-January 2019, heading to Huddersfield for a £1.5m fee.

Now he’s headed to the Hawthorns and the Baggies are thought to have made him a West Brom player and paid a £15m fee to do so. According to Sky Sports transfer ticker [14:57], the Midlands side have found a way to make the deal even more manageable for themselves.

In these Covid times, clubs are having to be more prudent with their money. This priciple has guided the way that West Brom have done their business and Sky Sports transfer ticker [above] reports that the £15m fee for Grant will be paid over the duration of his six-year deal at the Hawthorns – £2.5m per year.

However, the sale itself has a positive, of sorts, for Charlton Athletic. The Addicks, per the Sky Sports report linked in the opening paragraph, stand to profit on Grant’s sale and West Brom’s purchase.

Sky Sports write that “Charlton will benefit from Grant’s move to West Brom and receive 20 per cent of the profit on any fee above £2m.” In these times, a welcome fallback to have.

At a £15m fee, Charlton stand to earn 20% of £13m or £2.6m. The big catch though must be that West Brom are paying the big fee at £2.5m-per-year across the six years of his deal. That could mean that, rather than a windfall, the Addicks are in line for a yearly pittance.

Is it right that Charlton could be receiving their 20% sell-on fee in this manner?