Oxford United have completed a move to sign QPR’s Olamide Shodipo on loan for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old winger, who has been capped six times by the Republic of Ireland U21s, came through the QPR academy. While he was born in Ireland, he moved to London as a 2-year-old. He has made over 20 appearances for the R’s though he has also had two loan spells away from the club. They were at Port Vale and Colchester United but that latter move was two years ago.

Now, Shodipo will be out on loan again after signing a deal with Oxford that will keep at the U’s until the end of the season. Even with QPR selling Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace earlier in the window, there are still limited chances for the young winger to break into the first team and so will gain more from this move away from the R’s.

After the move was completed, Oxford head coach Karl Robinson said: “He is an exciting player to watch, very unpredictable but always a threat because he has so much pace and a willingness to take people on. We have spoken quite a lot about needing that extra bit of pace that can stretch games and we look forward to bringing him in and working with him over the coming season.”

It has been a disappointing season for Oxford so far. Despite making it into the Sky Bet League One play-off final last year, they have struggled so far this season and are 21st in the table.

