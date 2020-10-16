Forest Green Rovers have completed a move to sign Birmingham City’s Odin Bailey on loan until January as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old winger, who has been capped once by the England U16s, is seen as a top prospect in the Birmingham youth system and has already made six league appearances for them. He has also been loaned out twice. He has had a stint with non-league side Gloucester City and also spent time with Forest Green last season.

Bailey will now return to Forest Green for another loan deal there after his last spell was cut short due to an injury. The young winger needs more experience in the first team in order to develop and considering he was in good form at the New Lawn Stadium before his injury, it seems like this is an ideal place for him to get more playing time under his belt and show Birmingham he is worth a place in their first team.

After the transfer was completed, Forest Green’s Director of Football Rich Hughes said: “We’re really pleased to get Odin on board.”

“There was a lot of competition for him, and he’ll give us a good option across the top of the pitch as well as the X-factor that fans will remember.

“He made a real impact in the games for us last season, and I think he’ll be coming back to deal with some unfinished business.

“He’s worked really hard on the physical side of his game, so he’ll really add to what we have.”

