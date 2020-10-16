West Bromwich Albion finally got their man as they landed Huddersfield Town striker, Karlan Grant. The Baggies have not only landed him but they have found a creative niche to get the deal over the line ‘on the cheap’ according to Sky Sports transfer ticker [14:57].

OK, the £15m headline price is not, perhaps, a bargain by anyone’s definition of ‘cheap’ but the powers-that-be at the club definitely have found a novel way to make the deal more amenable to their needs.

In these Covid times, clubs are having to be more prudent with their money. This priciple has guided the way that West Brom have done their business and Sky Sports transfer ticker reports that the £15m fee for Grant will be paid over the duration of his six-year deal at the Hawthorns – £2.5m per year.

Since moving to Huddersfield Town in 2019, the former England Under-18 international has gone on to make 57 appearances for the Terriers. During these 57 appearances, the Londoner has a goal-scoring average of one every other game, hitting 23 goals as well as providing 5 assists.

Grant’s signing will mean that he goes into contention for an almost-instant start for the Baggies. West Brom are at home next Monday in the late-afternoon game against Burnley; a game where Karlan Grant could make his Baggies debut.

West Brom, who are said to have tracked Grant since the summer window, are in need of some firepower up front after a somewhat lacklustre start to their Premier League campaign this season. With 19 goals last time out in the Sky Bet Championship, it remains to be seen how the Londoner adapts to higher-tier football.

Will Karlan Grant be able to make the step up to the Premier League?