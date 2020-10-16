Charlton Athletic have signed Andrew Shinnie on loan from Luton Town for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 31-year-old midfielder came through the Rangers academy but struggled to make the breakthrough with the Scottish giants, only make two league appearances for them. He’d have two loan spells with Dundee before heading to Inverness where he was impressive enough to earn a move to Birmingham City. As well as making over 60 appearances for them, he had loan spells at Rotherham United, Hibernian and Luton. He’d make that latter move a permanent one and has been impressive for the Hatters over two years at Kenilworth Road.

Shinnie will have a new home for the new season though as he has signed a deal that will keep him at Charlton for the season. He has been a great player at the Sky Bet League One level before and could be a crucial player as the Addicks look to get promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship.

After the signing was completed, Charlton head coach Lee Bowyer said: “He’s a very good player. He’s a good footballer in the final third who has seen it and done it in this league and higher.”

Shinnie added: “I’m delighted to be here. I think the manager liked that I had experience of promotion in this division. It can be a tough division, we had a brilliant season just getting over the line [in 2018/19], so I’ve got that experience, so I want to bring it here to help the rest of the lads as well.”

