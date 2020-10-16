Swansea City have had a bid accepted for QPR’s Ryan Manning according to a report from Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old midfielder started his career in his native Republic of Ireland playing for Mervue United. He’d then later play for Galway United before heading over to England to sign for QPR. Manning would have a loan spell with Rotherham United but has now established himself in the R’s first team and has made over 80 appearances for them in five years at the club.

One of the stories going into this transfer deadline day was Swansea’s interest in Manning and whether or not they could bring him in before 5pm. The Swans are keen to sign a new midfielder as they look to get back into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

It appears that Manning’s move to Swansea is now closer than ever with this report stating that a bid has been accepted. There is no word on how much this bid is worth yet, though details may emerge later on, but following this news the club and player are in talks though there isn’t too much time to try and get all the paperwork done.

This will be disappointing news for QPR fans as they are set to lose a player who has been great for them in midfield in recent times. What will hurt more is that it doesn’t appear that the West London side will be bringing in a replacement before the deadline. That means fans will have to wait until January to see the cash from this move being reinvested into the side.

