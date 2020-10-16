Blackpool have completed a deal to sign Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn on loan until January as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old winger, who can also play as a striker, has come through the Liverpool academy and has been seen as one of their top prospects. Woodburn has made six league appearances for the Premier League Champions but the bulk of his first-team experience has come while out on loan. In the last few years, he has played for Sheffield United and Oxford United.

Now Woodburn, who has been capped 10 times by the Wales national team, will be heading out on his third loan after signing with Blackpool until January. He will reunite with the Tangerines head coach Neil Critchley who worked with the young winger when he was the U23s manager at Liverpool. This is an impressive signing for the Lancashire side due to the reputation of Woodburn and they’ll hope he can push them further up the Sky Bet League One table.

After the signing was completed, Woodburn said: “I’m really looking forward to being here and playing football again. Neil Critchley was a big factor in me playing for Liverpool and I feel as though he knows me as a player and I know him as a coach. Hopefully, we can have a good connection and be successful on the pitch again.”

Critchley added: “Ben is a young player with lots of ability and can play in a number of different attacking positions.

“In coming through the Academy at Liverpool, he has gone on to play for the first team and gained full international caps for Wales.

“I know the quality he can bring to the team, having worked with him previously. I am delighted to welcome him to Blackpool and to be working with him once again.”

