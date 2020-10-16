Liverpool winger Liam Millar is wanted by Charlton Athletic, Sunderland and Millwall, as per a report by Goal.

The Canada international could leave Anfield before the transfer deadline at 5pm.

Millar, who is 21 years old, has interest in the Football League but faces a race against the clock to secure a loan move away from Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Reds are open to letting him leave to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar has since become a regular for the Reds’ Under-23’s and was handed his first and only first-team appearance for the current Premier League champions in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals and may now leave Merseyside again to get some more game time.

Charlton are looking for signings as Lee Bowyer looks to bolster his ranks with some last-minute deals. The Addicks have delved into the market to sign Luton Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie on a season-long loan.

Sunderland and Millwall weren’t expecting to be busy today but are being linked with a move for Millar.

Liverpool have loaned out Ben Woodburn to League One side Blackpool today and are set to send youngster Harvey Elliott to Blackburn Rovers, as per The72.

