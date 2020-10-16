According to The Lancashire Telegraph (live blog 16/10/2020 at 2.50PM), Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is undergoing a medical at Blackburn Rovers.

The Middlesbrough shot-stopper has been on Blackburn’s radar all summer and he will now be unveiled as a new signing at Ewood Park before this evening’s 5pm deadline.

The report states that ‘the goalkeeper is currently undergoing a medical before agreeing a permanent switch to Rovers.

Tony Mowbray has been keen to bring the 22-year-old in all summer, and that deal looks set to be Rovers’ third of the day.

There had been the potential that Andrew Fisher would be loaned out today, but that is now hanging in the balance.’

The young ‘keeper was first-choice at Middlesbrough last season after Darren Randolph departed for the Premier League with West Ham United. However he soon lost his place to new signing Dejan Stojanovic.

Stojanovic ended the season as number one with Pears as back-up, but the arrival of Marcus Bettinelli from Fulham on loan has seen Pears fall even further down the pecking order.

Blackburn had a bid of £200,000 rejected earlier in the window but Boro valued the player at a higher price. It now looks as though both clubs have come to an agreement and Pears should become a Rovers player within the next few hours.

It is not a given that Pears will slot straight into the first-team picture however, although he will provide competition for keeper Thomas Kaminski, who has just signed from Belgian side Gent.