Blackburn Rovers are hoping to sign Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 16.10.20, 15.12).

The Lancashire side are looking to get the loan deal over the line before the transfer deadline at 5pm.

Elliott, who is 17 years old, has agreed to move to Ewood Park to help his development.

Blackburn have identified him as someone to bolster their attacking options and are eager to land him this afternoon.

Liverpool weighed up Rovers’ interest and have decided to let him leave on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Elliott joined the current European champions in July 2019 and made his competition debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side in a League Cup tie against MK Dons a few months later.

He has since played eight more times for Liverpool but is not guaranteed regular senior football this season, hence why the Merseyside giants are letting him go to Blackburn.

Prior to his move to Anfield, he rose up through the youth ranks at Fulham and went onto play three times for the London club.

Elliott has also represented England at U15, U16 and U17 level in the past and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

Blackburn will be hoping he helps them get into the Play-Offs this season and will be desperate to seal a deal.

It would be intriguing to see how Elliott would do in the Championship. Will Tony Mowbray’s side complete the deal in time? Let us know in the poll below.



Will Blackburn get Elliott?