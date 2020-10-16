Cardiff City are leading the race to sign West Bromwich Albion’s Charlie Austin, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Baggies have made the striker available to leave before the transfer deadline after signing Karlan Grant from Huddersfield Town.

However, he faces a race against the clock to secure a move away from the Hawthorns.

The 31-year-old is on the radar of Cardiff as the Neil Harris’ side eye a last flurry of signings. They are also after Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

Austin scored 11 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side last season to help them win promotion to the Premier League. However, he is now out-of-favour there and could leave for the Championship.

He is a proven goal scorer in the second tier and would be a shrewd signing by the Cardiff.

The forward made his name at Swindon Town and was snapped by Burnley in January 2011. He spent two-and-a-half years at Turf Moor and scored a combined 45 goals before QPR signed him in August 2013.

Austin carried on his goal scoring exploits in London and bagged 48 goals in 89 games for the R’s, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

Southampton came calling for him in January 2016 and he spent three seasons with the Saints in the top flight before dropping back to the Championship with West Brom last year.

In other Cardiff news, their ex-loanee Dion Sanderson is wanted by Liverpool, as per The72.

Will Cardiff get Austin?