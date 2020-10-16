West Ham United are still confident of signing Brentford’s Said Benrahma, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The Algerian winger has already agreed personal terms over a proposed £30 million move to the Premier League.

However, there have been reports over complications about his medical but West Ham are still optimistic they can get a deal over the line before 5pm.

Their boss, David Moyes, has said today, as per Sky Sports: “He hasn’t failed his medical and we are still hopeful that something can be done later today possibly, but I just can’t guarantee that at this moment in time.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t talk about people’s medicals because that’s something that has to be done and it’s private as it would be for anybody. So, I am not going to discuss his medical but we still have hope that we can get it done today.”

Benrahma, who is 25 years old, helped Brentford get to the Championship Play-Off final last season by scoring 17 goals in all competitions and has been linked with a move to the top flight throughout this transfer window.

He joined the Bees in 2018 from Nice, having previously had loan spells at Angers, Gazelec Ajaccio and LB Chateauroux.

Benrahma has been a hit with Thomas Frank’s side and deserves a Premier League move. However, West Ham may start sweating over the deal the closer the deadline edges towards them this afternoon.

Will West Ham sign Benrahma?