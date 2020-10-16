Luton Town are set to sign MK Dons striker Sam Nombe, according to The Guardian journalist Will Unwin on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Am told MK Dons forward Sam Nombe is currently undergoing a medical at Luton Town before joining on loan, with Luto… https://t.co/U8h883oOBg (@Will_Unwin)

The Hatters are close to landing the youngster on a loan deal, with a view to making his move permanent.

Nombe, who is 21 years old, is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a switch to the Championship.

Luton have so far managed to sign Jordan Clark, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Lockyer and Joe Morrell in this transfer window and their business is going down to the wire.

Nombe is highly-rated by MK Dons but the League One side are poised to lose him in the final hours of the window.

The Croydon-born forward joined the club at the age of 11 and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He made his first-team debut in a League Cup game against Forest Green Rovers in August 2017 and has since made 40 more appearances for the Dons, chipping in with six goals in all competitions.

He has also spent time away from Stadium.mk on loan in non-league at Oxford City and Maidenhead in the past.

Nombe is now close to joining Luton and they will be keen to get the deal over the line before 5pm. He would add more options and depth to Nathan Jones’ attacking department.



In other Hatters news, their midfielder Andrew Shinnie is joining Charlton Athletic, as per The72.

Would Nombe be a good signing for Luton?