According to journalist Peter O’Rourke, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are now in the race to sign Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

Bolasie is also wanted by Middlesbrough and is said to be keen on a move to The Riverside. The Everton wide man played under current-Boro boss Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace and was close to signing for the Teessiders two seasons ago.

Instead he opted for a move to Aston Villa and he helped them into the Championship Play-Offs that same season, finishing fifth. Since then he’s played for both Anderlecht in Belgium and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon but has now returned to Everton and is looking for a new club.

He is reportedly on £75,000 a week and Everton would need to subsidise wages if he was to join a Championship club.

Middlesbrough still look to be the frontrunners when it comes to signing the Democratic Republic of Congo international and have already begun talks. But now Warnock’s Boro side now face competition from fellow-Championship duo Millwall and Blackburn Rovers.

Bolasie signed for Everton from Crystal Palace for £25 million back in 2016 but has only made a total of 29 Premier League appearances for the Toffees since. He has been told he is not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at Goodison Park this season and is expected to depart the club before the transfer deadline this evening.

Despite the transfer rumour made public by O’Rourke on Twitter, fellow reliable journalist Richard Cawley has dismissed the claims linking Bolasie to Millwall.