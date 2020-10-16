According to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 12:36, 16/10), Sunderland have made a loan offer for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been linked with Championship pair Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City.

As covered here on The72, Championship pair Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City have both been linked with a move for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

Sanderson spent the second half of last season on loan away from Molineux with Cardiff and over the course of the window, he has been linked with a fresh move away.

Now, a report has emerged claiming that League One side Sunderland are looking to strike a loan agreement for Sanderson. After Arbenit Xhemajli suffered a season-ending injury, it appears that Phil Parkinson has turned to the Wolves starlet in his efforts to bolster his defensive ranks.

With the domestic window closing later today, Sunderland will have to act fast to strike a deal or risk running low on defensive options until January.

Sanderson, 20, has only played once for Wolves’ senior side since making his way through the club’s youth academy. The defender has notched up 46 appearances for the club’s Under-18s and has also featured 27 times for the Under-23s.

While on loan with Cardiff City, Sanderson featured in 10 times along the way, laying on two assists in the process.

Sunderland fans, would you welcome the loan signing of Sanderson? Let us know how you feel about the potential signing of the Wolves starlet in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the signing of Sanderson?