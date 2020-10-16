Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers new boy Tom Trybull has said he wants to help the club secure a return to the Premier League after signing on loan from fellow Championship side Norwich City.

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed some encouraging transfer activity on the domestic deadline day. Not only has Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas, but Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull has also secured a loan move to Ewood Park.

Trybull comes in to add some more depth to Tony Mowbray’s midfield ranks as they look to build on their strong start to the Championship campaign.

After missing out on the play-offs last season, Blackburn Rovers are looking to build on that campaign and mount a serious promotion push this season. New signing Trybull is looking to play a big role in Blackburn’s push for promotion, saying that he wants to help the club get back into the Premier League after a long absence.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the move, Trybull stated his Premier League ambitions and expressed his delight at securing the move. He said:

“I’m very happy and delighted to be a Rovers player, and very proud to be joining such a big club. It’s been a stressful day getting up here, but it’s a positive day for sure.

“Last season the team showed the sort of football they wanted to play and were very close to the play-off positions for a long time. The ambitions for this season is one of the main reasons why I wanted to come to Rovers. I want to push for the big goal and be a part of it.

“Obviously the Premier League is the best league in the world and is something I’ve experienced already in my career. I want to prove again that I can be a crucial part in a team that achieves that goal of reaching the Premier League.

“If you ask any player who’s been in the Premier League and got relegated, they all want to come back. I want to be part of a team with big ambitions and Rovers is a big club who wants to push to reach the target of the Premier League.”

