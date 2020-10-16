Barnsley are set to sign Matty James on loan from Leicester City, according to The Athletic journalist Rob Tanner on Twitter (see tweet below).

The midfielder had a loan spell at Oakwell three years ago and is poised to return to South Yorkshire for a second spell.

Barnsley will be hoping to get a deal over the line before the transfer window shuts at 5pm.

James, who is 29 years old, is looking to get some game time under his belt after a couple of seasons struggling with injuries.

The ex-England Under-20 international started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford. He never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils but enjoyed two campaigns out on loan at Preston North End.

James left United on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since then.

He has since made 116 appearances for the Foxes and has chipped in with five goals.

James spent Leicester’s entire Premier League title winning season of 2015/16 injured before spending time during the campaign after Barnsley.

He played 18 games in all competitions for the Tykes and is now poised to return to Oakwell for a second spell.

Barnsley have delved into the transfer window today to land Herbie Kane from Liverpool.



