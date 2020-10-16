According to a report from the Bristol Post, Bristol Rovers’ move for Sunderland and Charlton Athletic-linked free agent Ali Koiki has hit “unforeseen complications”, putting a deal in doubt.

Following the end of his Burnley contract, defender Ali Koiki has been on the lookout for a new club as a free agent. As covered here on The72, the likes of Charlton Athletic, Sunderland and Bristol Rovers have shown an interest in Koiki.

When Koiki’s trial with the Addicks came to an end, it seemed that Koiki was poised to complete a move to Bristol Rovers. However, an update has emerged on the club’s rumoured pursuit of Koiki putting a deal in jeopardy.

The Bristol Post claims “unforeseen circumstances” have put Koiki’s move to the Memorial Stadium in doubt. Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner spoke to address the club’s chase of Koiki and their position going into deadline day, saying:

“No, not at the moment,” he said when asked if there was an update on the pursuit of Koiki.

“We’ve managed to get Erhun Oztumer done, which we’re delighted with. As things stand, I don’t think we’ll be signing anyone else unless that changes today.

“I think we’ll be going with the squad we’ve got in place, which we’re really happy with. In terms of having one window, what we’ve managed to recruit and get in place as a squad, everyone at the club has done brilliantly well to do that.



“I think that’s where we are now, unless anything changes today.”

Koiki’s only experience of senior football has come out on loan with Swindon Town. With the Robins, the former Burnley starlet played in 15 games across all competitions, laying on one assist in the process.

