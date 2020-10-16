QPR and Swansea City are interested in free agent winger Rajiv Van La Parra, according to Dutch news outlet Vi.

The Dutchman could bag a move back to the Championship today.

He is also believed to be on the radar of Reading as clubs look to get deals done before the transfer window slams shut at 5pm.

Van La Parra, who is 28 years old, has got bags of experience in the second tier and would be a shrewd free agent signing by someone.

The ex-Holland Under-21 international moved to England in 2014 to join Wolves having previously played for Caen and SC Heerenveen.

He spent two years at Molinuex, one of which was spent out on loan at both Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers made his move there permanent in 2016 and he helped the Yorkshire side gain promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner.

Van La Parra spent four years on the books at Huddersfield and made 102 appearances, chipping in with seven goals. He also a brief loan spell away at Middlesbrough during the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

He left the Terriers in August last year and moved to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade. However, after just a year in Super Liga, he could now be back on his way to the Championship.

Both QPR and Swansea City are busy today as they look to continue their recruitment drive. In fact, the Swans are trying to land the Hoops’ left-back Ryan Manning, as per The72.

