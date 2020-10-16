Charlton Athletic are closing in on a deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie, according to London News Online.

The Addicks are looking to secure a loan move for the Scotland international before the 5pm transfer deadline.

Shinnie, who is 31 years old, has been identified by Lee Bowyer’s side as someone who will boost their midfielder department.

He has been with Luton for the past four seasons and has helped them rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The midfielder made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters’ last season and has played twice for Nathan Jones’ side in the cup so far this term.

However, the Bedfordshire side can’t guarantee him regular football and are sanctioning a deal for him to join Charlton for more game time.

Shinnie started his career at Rangers and went onto play twice for their first-team before spells at Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He moved down to England in 2013 for Birmingham City and spent four years on the books at St. Andrew’s. He made 73 appearances for the Blues and chipped in with six goals, before having loan spells at Rotherham United and Hibernian.

Luton called for him in 2017 but he is now poised to move on from the Hatters and link up with Charlton today.

The Addicks are busy at the moment as they look to add the finishing touches to their squad.

