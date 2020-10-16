The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Blackpool are “making a late play” to try and sign Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn on loan, with fellow League One side Charlton Athletic recently linked.

Blackpool. Making a late play for Ben Woodburn at Liverpool. Obvious connection … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 16, 2020

As covered here on The72, reports emerged earlier this week claiming Charlton Athletic are eyeing a loan deal for Liverpool’s young attacker Ben Woodburn. The Wakes international has been linked with a League One loan over the course of the summer and now, another club has been linked.

As per The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Blackpool are now eyeing a late deal for Woodburn. Liverpool and the Tangerines have a strong link, with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley well known at Liverpool thanks to his time as their Under-23s boss and the club could look to use those links before the domestic window slams shut on Friday evening.

Woodburn, 21, is highly rated at Liverpool and has picked up senior experience in loan spells with Sheffield United and Oxford United in recent seasons. Most of his game time with the Anfield club has come for the Under-23s side, notching up 13 goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances.

After being linked with another loan move over the summer window, it will be interesting to see if Woodburn heads out on a temporary basis before the window closes this evening.

Blackpool fans, would you be happy with the loan signing of Woodburn? Let us know how you feel in the poll at the bottom of the page.

