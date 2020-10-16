Millwall are targeting a late move for West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore according to The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The Danish striker had been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday but they have now completed the loan signing of Jack Marriott from Derby County

West Brom are keen for Zohore to leave the club with him having failed to make a real impact since his move from Cardiff City last summer for around £8million.

The Baggies have now completed a deal for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant pushing Zohore even further down the pecking order.

Slaven Bilic has made no secret of the fact that he doesn’t see Zohore in his future plans and would like to see a couple of his fringe players leave the club in the search of regular first-team football.

The Lions will be looking to challenge for the play-offs again this season in the Championship and Zohore is a player that has won promotion with West Brom although his spell at Cardiff was more successful which in turn earned him his move to the Baggies.

He is likely to be available for a modest fee although his wages may need to be negotiated with that being the main issue a deal with Sheffield Wednesday never materialised.

Zohore has struggled in his time at West Brom but his goalscoring record at Cardiff City was much more fruitful and if he can replicate that form for Millwall then they could have a real asset on their hands.

The striker can play as a real focal point at the top end of the pitch and could prove to be a really good signing for Millwall providing a deal can be completed.

Would Kenneth Zohore be a good signing for Millwall?