Brentford winger Said Benrahma has failed his medical at West Ham United leaving his move in jeopardy as confirmed by The Mirror.

Benrahma had been due to move to the London Stadium in a move worth around £30million but has now failed the medical this morning.

A Brentford source has said: “Nothing has been done yet. Conversations are ongoing.”

West Ham have endured plenty of complications surrounding their deal for the winger and it appears to have been a long and drawn out pursuit of the Championship star which may now not happen at all.

There had been earlier rumours that the Hammers had been pushing ahead with the transfer following a fall-out between the player and his Championship club, believed to be financial with Benrahma hinting at ‘broken promises.’

That was resolved on his return from international duty on Wednesday, leading to a rearranged medical on Thursday with the deal then looking certain to go ahead.

However, news of the failed medical is a real ‘Hammer’ blow to West Ham’s chances of capturing their man who have they have been interested in for the last few weeks.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his future with a number of Premier League clubs monitoring him but it appeared as though West Ham had won the race.

Unless a solution can be found within the next few hours it looks as though Benrahma could remain a Brentford player after all which would be a real dramatic turnaround in events.

