National League side Boreham Wood have confirmed on their official website that Charlton Athletic have had a bid rejected for star man Sorba Thomas, with chairman Danny Hunter addressing Football League interest in the player.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, reports claimed that Charlton Athletic were looking to sign Boreham Wood attacker Sorba Thomas. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Football League, with QPR and Barnsley among the other sides said keen.

Now, in an official club statement, Boreham Wood have confirmed Charlton’s offer for Thomas. The statement confirmed that the National League side have turned down the Addicks’ offer but insisted that they would be willing to let Thomas talk to other clubs providing their valuation is met.

The statement read:

“We have out of respect to both Charlton Athletic, Steve Gallen and of course the player, reiterated our asking price to Charlton by detailing what would trigger our acceptance and we have also stated that we are very happy to take payments in stages to assist the player in securing his move into the EFL.”

Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter confirmed that the club would be willing to sell Thomas to any clubs who are rumoured to have had interest but insisted that if he is to remain at the club, they expect him to remain professional.

“What I can say categorically, is that if Charlton Athletic, Barnsley, Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, QPR or any of the other rumoured interested Clubs do match our valuation, then they can, of course, talk to the player and if Sorbs and his representatives then choose to go, he will leave Boreham Wood with our full blessing and well wishes.

“If our valuation is not met, then we would expect Sorbs to act professionally, keep working hard and if he does that, then his talent will surely do the rest… Neither the Gaffer nor myself honestly wish to stand in his way, as he’s worked hard to get to where he presently sits, but everyone already knows that he really is an outstanding talent and you don’t sell the family silver for under the market value.”

Thomas has scored five goals and laid on four assists in his 75 appearances for Boreham Wood. He has two years remaining on his contract with the club, so it will be interesting how his situation pans out over the course of the domestic window deadline day.

