Aston Villa and Everton are now set to compete for the capture of Bournemouth forward Josh King according to The Independent.

West Ham United have also bid for King but that was rejected and they have now instead decided to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma in a £30million deal.

This could now leave the Villains and the Toffees as the main clubs competing for King who could still leave Bournemouth before the transfer window closes at 5pm.

West Ham’s finances are stretched due to the financial implications caused by the Coronavirus and are thought to be unable to afford both leaving Villa and Everton to battle it out for King.

The 28-year-old has proven his quality in the top flight over the past few seasons but is running out of time to secure a return to the Premier League and has recently addressed the speculation and frustration over the lack of a move away.

King said: “Had it been up to me, I would have already signed for a club and started the season, played four games and been in top form.”

Both Benrahma and King are quality players but where the Bournemouth has the advantage is his Premier League experience and proven record of scoring goals in the top-flight of English football.

With the deadline just hours away it is still no clearer where Josh King will end up as he has revealed his ambitions of playing European football but one thing that is for sure is that Bournemouth will be keen to retain him following the exit of many of their star names.

Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale have all departed for Premier League clubs and to lose King as well would be a huge blow to their promotion hopes.

Will Josh King remain at Bournemouth?