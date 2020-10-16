Swansea City are in talks over a reunion with former striker Fabio Borini according to Stuart James from The Athletic.

Borini was a real fan’s favourite during his time at Swansea under previous manager Brendan Rogers and helped them win promotion whilst at the club.

He then made the move to Liverpool but he never really managed to make an impact whilst at Anfield.

Since those spells he has also enjoyed time at Sunderland and AC Milan but is now available as a free agent meaning the Swans could complete a deal for him after today’s 5pm deadline.

Borini scored six goals in 12 appearances during a brief spell on loan at the Liberty Stadium and if he can replicate that form he would be a hugely popular arrival at the club.

He has struggled at times since but his versatility is also an advantage with him being able to play as a winger or a striker.

Swansea have lost Rhian Brewster who they had on loan from Liverpool in the second half of last season and they will be looking to replace him and Borini could be an ideal acquisition as well as it being a cheap deal for them to do.

Borini has plenty of Championship as well as Premier League experience and could offer some different for Steve Cooper’s side as they look to push for promotion once again this season.

With the forward having already enjoyed a spell at the club it could also prove easier for him to settle at Swansea which may tempt him to make the move.

