Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing a deal for Cardiff City defender Aden Flint according to Rob Williams from BBC Wales.

Flint is closing in on a move to Wednesday on a loan deal with EFL clubs having to wrap up their transfer business by 5pm today.

Hearing Harry Wilson from @LFC to @CardiffCityFC on loan almost completed. More expected in. Aiden Flint looking set for loan move to @swfc. — Rob Phillips (@robphillipshere) October 16, 2020

The Owls are looking to add some experience to their backline before the window closes and Flint would certainly bring just that.

Wednesday are suffering with injuries to the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, Liam Shaw and Liam Palmer and it is unsure whether they will be fit and available for selection for their game against Birmingham City.

Flint has fallen out of favour and been left out of the matchday squad for the Bluebirds’ opening four Championship matches this season and could be a real asset for Garry Monk’s side should the move be completed.

The 31-year-old has plenty of experience and leadership qualities and would bring a real aerial threat and presence in both penalty areas.

It looks likely that any deal for Flint would be a loan move rather than a permanent deal with Sheffield Wednesday still needing to be cautious with their transfer movement due to FFP.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris hasn’t completely dismissed the notion of Flint leaving and understands the defender’s frustrations meaning a deal hasn’t been completely ruled out.

Wednesday have had a good start to the season and will be hoping to continue that when they take on Birmingham as they look to close the gap on the teams above them.

Would Aden Flint be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?