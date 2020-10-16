Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of Jack Marriott from Derby County, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has joined the Owls on a season-long loan, with the Rams holding an option to recall him in January.

Garry Monk’s side have seen off competition from fellow Championship sides Millwall, Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City to land him, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Marriott, who is 26 years old, has featured six times for Derby so far this season but has been allowed to leave Pride Park on loan.

Sheffield Wednesday have been in the hunt for another striker and it will be intriguing to see if he can hit the ground running at Hillsborough.

The Beverley-born striker joined the Rams in 2018 and has since scored 17 goals in 86 games for the Championship side.

Marriott was prolific at his previous club Peterborough United and fired 33 goals in 56 appearances for the Posh to earn his move to Pride Park two years ago.

He started his career at Ipswich Town as a youngster but only played three times for the Tractor Boys. He was loaned out to Woking, Gillingham, Carlisle United and Colchester United during his time at Portman Road.

Marriott left on a permanent basis for a two-year spell at Luton Town, where he scored 28 goals in 91 games, before moving to Peterborough.

He is a decent loan signing for Sheffield Wednesday now. Can he fire the goals to lift them up the table?



Is Marriott a good signing for SWFC?