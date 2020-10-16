Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could be set for a move to Crystal Palace according to The Daily Mail.

It has been reported in recent days that Liverpool had been interested in swooping for the former England international but these rumours were quashed.

However, with Butland now second-choice goalkeeper at Stoke, he is eager to make a move elsewhere and he could be set for a reunion with Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

Butland won the first of his nine England caps under Hodgson and the Palace manager believes that the 27-year-old is the ideal man to provide competition for Vicente Guaita.

Butland’s form over recent years has dipped dramatically with the goalkeeper who was once hailed as one of the brightest young shot-stoppers in the game suffered a dramatic loss in form and confidence.

The Stoke goalkeeper was relegated with the Potters in 2018 and struggled in the Championship last season making a number of high profile errors and has been displaced from the number one spot by Adam Davies.

Butland hasn’t featured for Stoke so far this campaign and has been resigned to a place on the bench but a move to the Premier League could be a wise choice as he looks to recapture his form and career.

There is no doubting Butland’s qualities as a goalkeeper and for him to have made nine appearances for England clearly highlight the faith shown in him on the International stage but if he is wanting to resurrect his career a move away from Stoke appears the only option at this stage.

