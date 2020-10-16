Liverpool’s Herbie Kane has had offers from Luton Town, Portsmouth and Hull City, as per a report by Goal.

However, the youngster is set to join Championship side Barnsley on a permanent deal before the 5pm transfer deadline today.

Kane, who is 21 years old, is leaving Anfield and is expected to make the move to Oakwell today.

The midfielder has had his injury problems of late and will benefit from getting some regular first-team football.

Kane spent the 2018/19 season at Doncaster Rovers and helped the Yorkshire side get into the League One Play-Offs under Grant McCann, scoring seven goals in 49 games in all competitions.

He then reunited with McCann at Hull in January and played nine games for the Tigers in the Championship in the last campaign, chipping in with two free-kick goals.

Kane started his career at local side Bristol City before switching to Liverpool at the age of 15. He has since made two senior appearances for the current European champions, both of which came in the League Cup against MK Dons and Everton respectively.

Hull are believed to have been interested in bringing him back to the KCOM Stadium in this transfer window but it appears his heart is set on a move to the Championship.

Luton and Pompey have also emerged as clubs who want Kane but are missing out to Barnsley.

The manager-less Tykes will be eager to get a deal over the line for the ex-England Under-17 international this afternoon.



