According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Middlesbrough are hoping to pull off a shock deadline day move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

Bolasie nearly joined Middlesbrough two seasons ago and even visited Middlesbrough’s training complex Rockcliffe Park. Instead the Everton winger opted for Aston Villa, helping them to the Championship Play-Offs.

Since then he has played for Belgian giants Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. However, it looks as though Bolasie may be having a change of scenery this time around as he looks to be nearing a move to Middlesbrough.

Boro boss Neil Warnock worked closely with Bolasie at Crystal Palace and it is believed the wide-midfielder is keen on a switch to the Riverside this transfer window.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international is yet to feature for Everton this season and is not in the plans of manager Carlo Ancelotti. Bolasie is expected to depart before the transfer window shuts later today.

However, Downie states that Everton would need to subsidise the large majority of the player’s wages if the move was to materialise.

Boro haven’t got many players who play in Bolasie’s position and due to their lack of wingers Warnock has opted for a 5-3-2 formation since the start of the season, in order for their wing-backs to provide width instead.

Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier and new signing Patrick Roberts can play out wide, but Tavernier and Roberts are more suited to be number 10s. If Bolasie was to sign he would give Middlesbrough a different option to what they already have.