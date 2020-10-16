Swansea City are closing in on the signing of QPR’s Ryan Manning, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Swans are hoping to seal a deal for the in-demand left-back before the transfer deadline at 5pm.

Manning, who is 24 years old, has been linked with a move away from QPR throughout this transfer window, with the likes of West Ham United and Watford mentioned as potential suitors.

However, it appears Swansea are set to win the race for his signature on the final day of the window.

Manning’s future at QPR has been hanging in the balance with him entering the final 12 months of his contract. The Hoops are now cashing in to ensure they get money for him and don’t lose him for free next summer.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international converted into a full-back last season and impressed for Mark Warburton’s side. He has been left out of the opening few games of the new campaign due to his uncertain future at the club.

He started his career in Ireland before he moved to England to join the R’s in January 2015.

He had to wait until December the following year before making his senior debut in a Championship fixture against Wolves. He has since made 95 appearances for the London side, chipping in with seven goals in all competitions.

He was shipped out on loan to Rotherham United for the first half of the 2018/19 season and scored four goals in 18 games for the Millers before returning to QPR in the January.

Swansea are now poised to lure him away from London.

In other QPR news, they want to sign a centre-back today, as covered by The72.

Would Manning be a good signing for Swansea?