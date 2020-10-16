Nottingham Forest ‘expect’ to seal a deal to sign Fulham’s Anthony Knockaert today, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The Reds are working on a season-long loan move for the winger before the transfer deadline at 5pm.

Knockaert, who is 28 years old, could be set to become Chris Hughton’s first signing at the City Ground. The pair worked together at Brighton and Hove Albion and a reunion is now on the cards.

He only signed for Fulham for £10 million (as per Transfermarkt) in July after spending last season on loan at Craven Cottage. However, he looks poised to leave the Premier League new boys.

Knockaert made 39 appearances for Scott Parker’s side in all competitions last term during his loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion, chipping in with five goals to help the London club get promoted.

He knows what it takes to get out of the Championship. He played a huge part in Brighton’s promotion under Hughton in 2017 by scoring 15 goals in that campaign.

Knockaert also helped Leicester City win the Championship title six years ago, before getting his third promotion with Fulham last term.

The Frenchman has proven he is a quality player at this level and would be an exciting signing by Nottingham Forest.

It has been a busy transfer window for the Reds, having brought in the likes of Lyle Taylor, Luke Freeman, Cyrus Christie and Scott McKenna, but their recruitment drive could go down to the wire today with Knockaert in their sights.

Will Forest get Knockaert?