Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a busy final day of the transfer window.

The Owls are in the hunt for a new striker and are considering a loan move for Derby County’s Jack Marriott, according to a report by the Examiner Live.

Garry Monk’s side have been after West Bromwich Albion’s Kenneth Zohore but have been left frustrated in their negotiations with the Baggies over landing the Danish forward.

The Yorkshire side may therefore turn their attentions to Marriott as the deadline edges closer.

Marriott, who is 26 years old, has been involved with Derby so far this season under Phillip Cocu, but having signed Colin Kazim-Richards yesterday, could they let him leave today?

The Beverley-born striker joined the Rams in 2018 and has since scored 17 goals in 86 games for the Championship side.

Marriott was prolific at his previous club Peterborough United and fired 33 goals in 56 appearances for the Posh to earn his move to Pride Park two years ago.

Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter, according to to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 15.10.20, 16.49), as they look to strengthen their defensive department.

The ex-England Under-21 international has previously spent time away from Stamford Bridge on loan at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse and Birmingham City.

Monk’s men have identified him as a potential last-gasp signing before the deadline today. However, there could be some competition to bag his signature.

In other Wednesday news, goalkeeper Keiren Westwood could leave and has interest in him, as covered by The72.

