QPR are in the hunt for a new centre-back today, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are hoping to seal off the summer transfer window with one last signing before the 5pm transfer deadline.

They are looking to bolster their defensive department and have been linked with Fulham’s Michael Hector and Cardiff City’s Aden Flint.

If the London club can bring in a new defender today then they are expected to loan out Conor Masterson, as covered by The72.

Their boss, Mark Warburton, has said, as per West London Sport: “We’re looking for one more if the right deal can be done. A lot of work is going on right now to secure one more.



“We want to get one or two of our young talents out to keep them developing as well. It sounds great to have them on the bench but we want to make sure they keep playing and keep developing, which is vital for them.”

He added: “It (a new signing) depends on what’s available and the financials but also if we get the right opportunity for one of our young ones to go out as well. We are looking for one more but it will only happen if we get the right situation for one of our players and then the right player that adds the quality we’re looking for.”

It has been a busy summer for QPR, having brought in the likes of Rob Dickie, Albert Adomah, Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne, and they have not finished just yet.

It is set to be an exciting day ahead for their fans, with the club trying to bring in a new defender.

