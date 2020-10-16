Nathaniel Phillips could leave Liverpool today, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

The defender has been linked with the likes of Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, as previously covered by The72, and may complete a move away from Anfield before the transfer window shuts at 5pm.

Phillips, who is 23 years old, is currently surplus to requirements at Liverpool and will be weighing up his options in the Championship over the coming hours.

The 6ft 3inc defender started his career in the academy at local side Bolton Wanderers and joined Liverpool in 2016. He made his first and only senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in an FA Cup tie against rivals Everton in January.

He spent last season on loan at Stuttgart and made 22 appearances in all competitions for the German second tier side.

Middlesbrough are set for a busy day as Neil Warnock looks to add the finishing touches to his squad. Phillips could be on their radar as a potential defensive reinforcement and is a name for their fans to keep an eye on.

Nottingham Forest are also expected to be active as Chris Hughton looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Bristol City, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the new season and may be happy with what they’ve got.

Phillips appears likely to leave Liverpool today, but to where is yet to be known. Do you want him at your club? Let us know in the poll below.

Do you want Phillips at your club?