Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of Luton Town’s Peter Kioso on loan for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 21-year-old defender, who was born in the Republic of Ireland, was in the MK Dons academy but never made the breakthrough there. After a stint in the lower levels of non-league football with Dunstable Town, he’d get a jump up the ladder by signing for Hartlepool United. He was impressive there and signing for Luton during the January transfer window.

Kioso was described at the time as being one for the future and his development will continue with a loan spell at Bolton. It is not often that a Luton player is loaned to a team the size of Bolton but they are looking for even more recruits as they look to challenge for promotion. Despite being pre-season favourites for promotion, they are currently 19th in Sky Bet League One and need a boost which they will be hoping that Kioso can be.

After the signing was completed, Bolton head coach Ian Evatt said: “I am delighted to confirm we have signed Peter Kioso from Luton who is a player I have admired for a long time and have chased since the start of pre-season.

“Peter can play a variety of positions, has great pace and power and adds quality to our squad.”

Kioso added: “I’m delighted to sign for the club and I can’t wait to get going and show everyone what I can do.’’

Will Kioso be a good signing for Bolton?