According to Phil Hay on his personal Twitter feed (below), Leeds United defender Barry Douglas is on the verge of joining Blackburn Rovers ahead of tomorrow’s domestic deadline.

It’s going to be Blackburn for Barry Douglas. Undergoing a medical there. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 15, 2020

In doing this, Blackburn will be getting themselves a more-than-capable defender who just didn’t hit the straps right at Elland Road. They will also beat Watford to the Scot’s signature (below):

#WatfordFC transfer latest #LUFC’s Barry Douglas is indeed having medical at Blackburn Rovers. Geography one element of deal that makes sense. Had been part of Watford’s conversation but they are considering others. @TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) October 15, 2020

Much had been expected of Douglas after a stellar season at Wolves in which his 5 goals and 14 assists helped the Black Country side romp to the Championship title that campaign.

The former Scotland international arrived at the West Yorkshire club for what many saw as a bargain £3m fee. There was much hope that he would be able to replicate the form that he showed at Wolves.

However, that hasn’t been the case. Douglas has featured in just 44 games for the Whites since signing on at the club, providing just 5 assists. Whatever the reasoning, 31-year-old Douglas is entering the final eight months of his current deal at Elland Road.

Those final eight months of his current deal do tend to indicate that it is unlikely that Leeds United will renew or offer him another shot at Elland Road. Stuart Dallas has been converted into the first-choice left-back for the Whites and Lief Davis is his understudy.

Douglas’ promotion pedigree with Wolves will stand him in good stead when it comes to being able to slot into Tony Mowbray’s side. It looks like the former Scotland international could be a Rovers player ahead of tmorrow’s deadline for domestic deals.

Is Barry Douglas gong to be a success at Blackburn Rovers?