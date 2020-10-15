Rotherham United have completed a move to sign Derby County’s Florian Jozefzoon on loan as confirmed by the club website.

The 29-year-old winger came through the world-famous Ajax academy and did make a few appearances for the senior team, alongside a loan spell with NAC Breda, before leaving. After a stint with RKC Waalwijk, he’d make a big move to PSV and would play for them and their reserve team for four years. Jozefzoon would head to England in 2017 and sign for Brentford where his impressive form would earn him a move to Derby just a year later.

Jozefzoon’s time in Derby was destined to end this year though with him not being given a squad number and their head coach Phillip Cocu publically saying that he was looking to sell him before the end of the window. That move has now happened and as reported a few days ago, he has signed with Rotherham on loan until the end of the season.

After the signing was completed, Rotherham head coach Paul Warne said: “It’s great news that we’ve managed to get him into the football club. It’s obviously not good news that Chieo is injured but we were always looking for someone to assist the team anyway.

“It’s not often we sign a Dutch footballer who has played for Ajax and PSV, but we didn’t sign him just because that, we signed him on the ability he showed while at Brentford.

“He’s similar to Chieo in the sense that he wants to take people on. He’s got a great footballing brain and is a really smiley character.

“We like our attacking players to take risks but they also have to have a really good work ethos. I think Florian is ideal for the way we play, we unanimously agreed that he was the best person for us.

“Rob (Scott) and his recruitment team have done a lot of work and we’re thankful to Derby as well who have been very helpful.”

