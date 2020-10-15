Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Derby County’s Jack Marriott on loan according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old striker came through the Ipswich Town academy but failed to make the breakthrough there having only made two league appearances for them. He did get loaned out six times and played for the likes of Woking, Gillingham, Carlisle United and Colchester United. Marriott would then move to Luton Town where he made his name with his form helping the Hatters to re-establish themselves in the EFL. He’d continue this form when he moved to Peterborough United before eventually landing at Derby.

Marriott’s time with Derby has been a mixed one as while there has been some fantastic moments, such as how he led the Rams to their amazing comeback win over Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, he has mostly watched games from either the bench or the stands. This looks like it will be the case this season as Derby are looking to bring in another striker even though they signed Colin Kazim-Richards earlier in the day.

This might mean Derby are willing to sell or loan Marriott out, especially if it helps them to finance the other striker they want to sign. And this is where Sheffield Wednesday are looking to step in. The Owls want another striker after already signing Josh Windass and Callum Paterson this summer but have been struggling to complete a deal for West Bromwich Albion’s Kenneth Zohore. Marriott looks like he would be a great option as while he has struggled with Derby, his goalscoring form could be replicated at Hillsborough if given the opportunity. This would be a loan deal, but with his contract expiring next summer it could easily become permanent.

Would Marriott be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?