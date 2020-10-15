According to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, Sheffield Wednesday are ready to take the plunge in an attempt to concvince Derby County to part with striker Jack Marriott ahead of tomorrow’s domestic transfer deadline.

Marriott, born in Beverley – East Yorkshire, came through the ranks at Ipswich Town after joining them from Kettering Town. He left Ipswich Town for Luton in 2015 on a free transfer.

Two years later, Marriott was snapped up by Pterborough for £450,000 and it was here where the striker was most lethal. He scored 33 goals and provided 5 assists in just 56 games for the Posh, prompting a £3m move to Derby County just a year later in 2018.

Marriott, who spent time on the treatment table at Pride Park last season, hasn’t has the best of times at Derby since signing for the Rams.

The 26-year-old has made 87 appearances for Philip Cocu’s side across his time at the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 9 assists.

Howson writes that it is the understanding of Yorkshire Live that “[Jack] Marriott has been discussed as a possible loan option” by the Owls as they look to bolster their frontline and give it a degree of goal threat and menace.

Yorkshire Live writer Howson also adds that bringing in a new striker is “at the top of Owls boss Garry Monk’s priority list” with the domestic transfer window set to shut tomorrow.

Without making such a signing, it will leave Monk and Wednesday sat kicking their heels until January. Still having to make up 7 points to even reach parity means the Owls need to be on the win rather than kicking their heels.

Here’s some reaction sfrom Owls fans

 

Would Jack Marriott be enough to fire Sheffield Wednesday to safety this season?

Yes.

Goals in his boots.

No.

Problems run deeper at the club.