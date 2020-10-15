According to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, Sheffield Wednesday are ready to take the plunge in an attempt to concvince Derby County to part with striker Jack Marriott ahead of tomorrow’s domestic transfer deadline.

Marriott, born in Beverley – East Yorkshire, came through the ranks at Ipswich Town after joining them from Kettering Town. He left Ipswich Town for Luton in 2015 on a free transfer.

Two years later, Marriott was snapped up by Pterborough for £450,000 and it was here where the striker was most lethal. He scored 33 goals and provided 5 assists in just 56 games for the Posh, prompting a £3m move to Derby County just a year later in 2018.

Marriott, who spent time on the treatment table at Pride Park last season, hasn’t has the best of times at Derby since signing for the Rams.

The 26-year-old has made 87 appearances for Philip Cocu’s side across his time at the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 9 assists.

Howson writes that it is the understanding of Yorkshire Live that “[Jack] Marriott has been discussed as a possible loan option” by the Owls as they look to bolster their frontline and give it a degree of goal threat and menace.

Yorkshire Live writer Howson also adds that bringing in a new striker is “at the top of Owls boss Garry Monk’s priority list” with the domestic transfer window set to shut tomorrow.

Without making such a signing, it will leave Monk and Wednesday sat kicking their heels until January. Still having to make up 7 points to even reach parity means the Owls need to be on the win rather than kicking their heels.

Here’s some reaction sfrom Owls fans

Would be very happy with Jack Marriott, was disappointed we didn't go in for him when he was at Peterborough #swfc — Nick James (@NickJames1988) October 15, 2020

Marriott over Gregory every day, for me. #SWFC — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) October 15, 2020

Think Jack Marriott would be an nice signing for Wednesday. Gets about and – if he can stay fit – would suit Monk's ethos. Saw a bit of him in his last season at Peterborough – get some of that confidence and edge back and he'd be some player.#SWFC — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) October 15, 2020

Yes please. Decent pace. "Swing low, sweet Marriott…."#swfc — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) October 15, 2020

Concern is his injury record as with most of Wednesday's recent targets – worth noting past discipline issues over fitness. Marriott could be an astute (loan) signing for #SWFC if we're confident of coaching him back to his best. Thanks to @AnalyticsDerby for helping (4/4) — Owls Analytics (@AnalyticsOwls) October 15, 2020

Would deffo take Jack marriott on loan from Derby. Looked good whenever I've seen him #swfc — Liam Briggs (@Lbriggs88) October 15, 2020

I’d sooner Marriott than Zahore, definitely 🦉 — Danny Plant (@Danny4swfc) October 15, 2020

Would Jack Marriott be enough to fire Sheffield Wednesday to safety this season?