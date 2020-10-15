Blackburn Rovers are considering making a move to sign Norwich City’s Tom Trybull according to a report from The Pink ‘Un.

The 27-year-old midfielder played for several German sides as a youngster but made his professional debut with Hansa Rostock. He’d then get a move to Werder Bremen though he made more appearances for their reserve side than the first time. This led him to a move to St Pauli but he didn’t stay long before signing for Greuther Furth. Trybull never made a league appearance for their first team though did make some for their second side. This led him to cross the border to sign for Dutch side Den Haag before eventually signing for Norwich.

Trybull has made over 60 appearances for the Canaries since signing for them in 2017 but he is no longer wanted at Carrow Road. Following their relegation from the Premier League, Norwich have made Trybull available for transfer and they are hoping that they will be able to sell him before the end of Transfer Deadline Day tomorrow.

Norwich may get their wish as Blackburn have been revealed by this report to be interested in signing Trybull. They are in the market for a central midfielder and are very keen to bring someone in before the transfer window shuts at 5pm tomorrow. However, a permanent move is not on the cards right now and this deal would be on loan. With Trybull having Championship experience at the top end of the table, this could prove to be an astute signing by Blackburn should it happen.

Would Trybull be a good signing for Blackburn?