Derby County have completed the signing of Colin Kazim-Richards as confirmed by the club website.

The 34-year-old striker, who has been capped 37 times by Turkey, has certainly had an interesting career. After a youth career which saw him spend time with QPR and Arsenal, he eventually ended up at Bury where he made his breakthrough. He would then go on to have spells with Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United before heading to Turkey to sign for Fenerbahce.

Following a loan at Toulouse, Kazim-Richards made the rare move to Fenerbahce’s most fierce rivals Galatasaray. As well as a loan to Olympiakos, he also returned briefly to England with a temporary stint at Blackburn Rovers. After being at Bursaspor, the veteran would tour the world playing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, Celtic in Scotland, Coritiba and Corinthians in Brazil and then Veracruz and Pachuca in Mexico.

Kazim-Richards is now back in England after signing a one-year contract with Derby. This will not have been a signing many would have expected but it may be one that pays off. He may make his debut in tomorrow’s match against Watford.

After the move was completed, Derby head coach Phillip Cocu said: “Colin has a large amount of experience after playing in various countries across the world and provides us with another option in the centre-forward role.

“He trained with us recently and that provided us with the opportunity to assess how he could possibly fit into the squad and also review his fitness.”

Will Kazim-Richards be a good signing for Derby?