Sheffield Wednesday are looking to strike a late deal to sign Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 15.10.20, 16.49).

The Owls want to land the centre-back on loan before the end of the transfer window at 5pm tomorrow. However, there are believed to be ‘several’ other Championship clubs interested in him.

Clarke-Salter, who is 23 years old, spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and has been linked with a move back to the Blues this summer, as well as Derby County, as per The72.

He still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but faces a tough ask in ever breaking into their first-team in the future. He could now be set for another loan move away from the Premier League giants.

The ex-England Under-21 international has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has played twice for their senior side so far in his career, as well as having loan spells away at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse in the past.

Clarke-Salter has proven himself in the Championship now and would be a shrewd loan signing for whoever wins the race to get him tomorrow.

Sheffield Wednesday are expecting a busy day as they look to carry on their recruitment drive up until the window slams shut. Clarke-Salter would boost their defensive options and it will be interesting to see if Garry Monk’s side land him.

